After graduation, I went to college in California and ended up staying in the Bay Area permanently. I live with my wonderful parnter and our two dogs. Each day is an adventure!
When I'm not at work, I really love to watch hockey and college football games. When the weather is nice, I take my dogs for hikes, indulging in my passion for nature photography.
I love rainy days because my spouse makes hot chocolate and we watch TV in bed all day. Even though I live on the West Coast now, New England is one of the best places to visit.
